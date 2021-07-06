Tripura CM thanks PM Hasina for gift of mangoes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:00 pm

Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura state in India, has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the gift of the seasonal fruit mango.

He expressed his gratitude in a phone call to the PM today.  

Earlier on Sunday, PM Hasina gifted 2,600 kilogrammes of mangoes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Chief ministers of different Indian states.
Indian representative, Md Samiul Qader received the magoes at the custom station of Benapole port in Jashore.

