Tripura CM sends 100 cartons of pineapples for PM Hasina

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sent 100 cartons of the renowned "kew" variety pineapples as a gift to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The pineapples, weighing a total of 980 kg, were transported to Bangladesh through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria on Saturday (8 July) at 6:30pm.

The representative of India's Assistant High Commission in Chattogram Nabul Sanwal received the pineapples from Foni Bhushan Jamatiya, director of Tripura Horticulture.

After handing over the pineapples, Foni Bhushan Jamatia told reporters that the "kew" variety pineapples are renowned for their mouthwatering taste and juiciness.

This gift symbolises the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bangladesh, resonating with the spirit of goodwill.

Earlier, on 15 June, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a gift of 500kg of mangoes to the Chief Minister of Tripura through the Akhaura land port.