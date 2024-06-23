Tripura Chief Minister sent 500 kg of pineapples for Prime Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sent 500 kg of pineapples as a gift to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The pineapples, of the renowned 'Queen' variety, were handed over at the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria today (23 June) at 11am.

The pineapples, packed in 100 cartons, were received by Abdul Kaiyum Talukdar, Revenue Officer of the Akhaura Land Customs Station.

Dr Dipak Baidya, assistant director of Tripura horticulture, handed over the gift on behalf of the Tripura Chief Minister.

After the handover, Dr Dipak Baidya said, "The Queen variety pineapple is one of the best in the world, known for its delicious taste and juiciness. This gesture of goodwill is expected to further strengthen the cordial relationship between India and Bangladesh."