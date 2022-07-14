Tripura chief minister sends pineapple for PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Tripura chief minister sends pineapple for PM

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Tripura Government handing over pineapple to Bangladesh officials. Photo: Courtesy
Tripura Government handing over pineapple to Bangladesh officials. Photo: Courtesy

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday sent 750 kilograms of "Kew" variety pineapples as a gift for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Manish Singh, attache of the assistant high commission of India in Chattogram, received the pineapples in 100 cartons at the zero line of the Akhaura-Agartala border in the presence of port officials.

"The pineapples will be delivered to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina via the high commission," Monish Singh told the media.

Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent 800 kilograms of mangoes as gifts to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other dignitaries of the state.

The premier also gifted 2,600 kilograms of mangoes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Chief ministers of different Indian states.

Top News

Tripura CM / fruit diplomacy / pineapple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

6h | Analysis
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

8h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Like a luxury hotel inside the launches on Barishal route

Like a luxury hotel inside the launches on Barishal route

16m | Videos
Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is banning motorcycles a solution for curbing road accidents?

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The tale of love of Sakhina and Firoz

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155