Tripura chief minister sends pineapple for PM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday sent 750 kilograms of "Kew" variety pineapples as a gift for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Manish Singh, attache of the assistant high commission of India in Chattogram, received the pineapples in 100 cartons at the zero line of the Akhaura-Agartala border in the presence of port officials.

"The pineapples will be delivered to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina via the high commission," Monish Singh told the media.

Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent 800 kilograms of mangoes as gifts to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other dignitaries of the state.

The premier also gifted 2,600 kilograms of mangoes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Chief ministers of different Indian states.