Tributes pour in for Zafrullah Chowdhury

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

Tributes pour in for Zafrullah Chowdhury

People will pay their tribute to Dr Zafrullah at the Central Shaheed Minar from 10am to 1pm Thursday

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:13 pm
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. TBS Sketch
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. TBS Sketch

Tributes poured in from all quarters, including people across the political divide, eminent citizens and general masses, for the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, who passed away aged 81 at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital late on Tuesday.

The body of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is scheduled to be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar at 10am Thursday for people of all walks of life to pay tribute.

"People are expected to gather at 10am-1pm, when the state will provide a guard of honour," Professor Altafunnessa Maya, chairman of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Trust, told the media in a briefing on Wednesday.

The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) is scheduled at the Suhrawardy Udyan at 2:30pm. His body will then be taken to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Savar on Friday.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the demise of Zafrullah Chowdhury.

In a message, President Abdul Hamid prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In her condolence message, the premier remembered Dr Zafrullah's glorious contribution to the 1971 Liberation War, medicine industry and the public health sector.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Dr Zafrullah had been on life support since 10 April with a critical health condition. Earlier on 7 April, he was admitted to the Nagar Hospital after he seriously fell ill.

He was suffering from kidney as well as old age complications.

Since his demise, Dr Zafrullah's body has been kept in the Birdem Hospital's morgue.

Details of the funeral arrangements are expected to be announced on Thursday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque grieved the death of the noted public health expert.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in his condolence message said, "Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury had worked his whole life to make health care easier for the common people."

Momen added that Dr Zafrullah's contributions will be remembered forever.

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan

The minister recalled the outstanding contribution of Zafrullah, who established the Field Hospital in 1971, the architect of 1982's National Drug Policy and the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

State Minister for Water Resources Colonel (retd) Zahid Farooq, MP, Deputy Minister AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Awami League Advisory Council Member and Central 14-party Coordinator and Spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian also mourned the death of Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in a condolence message, said Dr Zafrullah, the hero of the great Liberation War, worked throughout his life for the welfare of the nation, the country, and its people.

The BNP leader recalled that Dr Zafrullah played the leading role in setting up a field hospital for freedom fighters and common people during the Liberation War and in establishing Gonoshasthaya Hospital for low-cost treatment after the independence.

"He came forward as a fearless soldier during all the crises of the state," Fakhrul said.

Gono Songhoti Andolon Chief Convener Zonayed Saki described Dr Zafrullah as a "sincere friend of the people and a patriot."

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader in a statement said Dr Zafrullah had been a real hero and his love for the country was infinite.

Meanwhile messages from netizens expressing love and respect for the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder have been flooding the social media feeds.

"He was a saint sent from heaven," wrote Shafiqul Alam in a Facebook post.

Another Facebook user wrote, "One of the living legends of Bangladesh, the founder of Gonoshasthya Kendra, one of the trustees of Gana University Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is no more with us."

Dr Zafrullah was a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He was in surgical training in London when the liberation war of Bangladesh erupted in 1971. Hurrying home, he established a field hospital with his colleagues to treat battle casualties.

In 1972, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra with the aim of providing healthcare services to underserved communities in Bangladesh.

Top News

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

9h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

23h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

3h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

6h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

11h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format