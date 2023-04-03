Trial run of train on Padma Bridge on Tuesday

Padma Bridge is on the doorstep of another milestone in the country as its railway is ready for a trial run.

Trains will run experimentally on Tuesday (4 April) from Bhanga to Mawa and cross the entire Padma Bridge for the first time.

Local and foreign engineers have completed work on the 6.68 km railway of the bridge.

The work was completed on Wednesday by welding the last seven-metre section of the railway. However, a total of 48 hours were required, which ended Friday afternoon, for the castings to harden and be suitable for train running, according to engineers.

Now, the 6.68 km railway track is currently ready for train movement, they added.

The railway has been constructed maintaining international standards and will be durable for more than hundred years, according to sources.