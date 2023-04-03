Trial run of train on Padma Bridge on Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

Trial run of train on Padma Bridge on Tuesday

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:42 pm
Trial run of train on Padma Bridge on Tuesday

Padma Bridge is on the doorstep of another milestone in the country as its railway is ready for a trial run.

Trains will run experimentally on Tuesday (4 April) from Bhanga to Mawa and cross the entire Padma Bridge for the first time.

Local and foreign engineers have completed work on the 6.68 km railway of the bridge.

The work was completed on Wednesday by welding the last seven-metre section of the railway. However, a total of 48 hours were required, which ended Friday afternoon, for the castings to harden and be suitable for train running, according to engineers.

Now, the 6.68 km railway track is currently ready for train movement, they added.

The railway has been constructed maintaining international standards and will be durable for more than hundred years, according to sources.

Top News

Padma Bridge railway project / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

12h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

15h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

15h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

3h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

8h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

12h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

12h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties