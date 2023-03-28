Trial run of train on Padma Bridge on 4 April

Train will experimentally run on the Padma Bridge for the first time on 4 April.

"As the rail connection work on the Padma Bridge is almost completed, 4 April has been announced as the possible date for the trial run of trains on the bridge," said Shariful Alam, public relations officer of the Ministry of Railways, on Tuesday (28 March).

He also said that the railway line from Mawa to Bhanga will be completed by June.

"Rail trials have already been successfully completed on the 32 km railway line of that section. About 98.50% of the railway bridge work has already been completed," he added.

Meanwhile, about 75.92% progress has been made on the entire project and 74.14% of the work from Dhaka to Mawa has been completed.

Earlier, the country's much-awaited Padma Bridge was inaugurated on 25 June last year.