Trial run of freight train on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Screengrab from a video of the freight train leaving Bhanga railway station of Faridpur.
A freight train of Bangladesh Railway successfully completed a trial run from Faridpur's Bhanga station crossing the Padma Bridge today (16 September).

The goods train left Bhanga station at 7:40 am and reached the Mawa Station via Padma Bridge and again returned to Bhanga Station, said Project director of Faridpur Rail Project, Brig: General Syed Ahmed.

The train, carrying 350 metric tons of stones, started its journey from Bhanga railway station in Faridpur at 7:40am in the morning. After the train reached Mawa station in Munshiganj, it again returned to Bhanga again, Brigadier Saeed Ahmed, manager of the Mawa-Bhanga section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, told the media.

The train has an engine with five bogies to assess the capacity of the railroad and test the speed.

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

"The train had a maximum speed of 80 km/h. We did not go at the maximum speed in the beginning," Saeed Ahmed said. 

Earlier yesterday, another trial run of a train carrying passengers was conducted on the Mawa-Bhanga railway through the Padma Bridge.

