Trial run for Ctg-Barishal launch service begins Thursday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 05:12 pm

Related News

Trial run for Ctg-Barishal launch service begins Thursday 

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 05:12 pm
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected.
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected.

Launch service connecting Chattogram with Barishal is all set to begin on a trial basis from Thursday.

A launch – MV Tajuddin – will start its journey from the port city to Barishal at around 9am tomorrow, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Assistant General Manager (Chattogram) Faisal Alam Chowdhury confirmed to the Business Standard.

"This initiative is 12 years in the making. A survey team has been formed with BIWTC officials and experts. They will monitor and take notes of tomorrow's trial run.

"We have plans to start full operation from 9 December if the trial run is completed successfully," the BIWTC he official added.

According to BIWTC sources, two ships – MV Tajuddin and MV Bar Awlia – will transport passengers in the Chattogram-Barishal route once a week. The ships combined have total 750 seats along with 25 cabins.

However, authorities are yet to finalize the schedule and ticket prices.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Launch service / Chattagram-Barishal route / BIWTC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

8h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

7h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'