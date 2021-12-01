Trial run for Ctg-Barishal launch service begins Thursday 

Launch service connecting Chattogram with Barishal is all set to begin on a trial basis from Thursday.

A launch – MV Tajuddin – will start its journey from the port city to Barishal at around 9am tomorrow, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Assistant General Manager (Chattogram) Faisal Alam Chowdhury confirmed to the Business Standard.

"This initiative is 12 years in the making. A survey team has been formed with BIWTC officials and experts. They will monitor and take notes of tomorrow's trial run.

"We have plans to start full operation from 9 December if the trial run is completed successfully," the BIWTC he official added.

According to BIWTC sources, two ships – MV Tajuddin and MV Bar Awlia – will transport passengers in the Chattogram-Barishal route once a week. The ships combined have total 750 seats along with 25 cabins.

However, authorities are yet to finalize the schedule and ticket prices.

