Tremor in Turkey and Syria: PM Sheikh Hasina expresses shock

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock at the casualties of people in a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed over 1,900 people.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister sought eternal salvation for the souls of the deceased and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families.

She said that the government and people of Bangladesh are standing by the side of Turkey and Syria during this crisis.

Hasina assured all kinds of cooperation on behalf of her government and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

The Associated Press reported that a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,900 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy night. Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks or new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region, AP said.