Treat teen gangs with a special approach: PM Hasina directs authorities 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 8 April. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the authorities concerned to tackle teen gangs with a special approach instead of treating them like traditional criminals.

The directive came during an unscheduled discussion at the cabinet meeting. The premier chaired the meeting at her city office.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at the Secretariat, saying, "The prime minister has given a special directive to deal with teenage gangs. Everyone is asked to be engaged in tackling gangs. Unlike traditional handling of criminals, we've to apply a slightly special approach in their cases."

The premier has given the directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare, said the cabinet secretary.

She has instructed all concerned to be careful in dealing with the teenage criminals, even if they get involved in any crime. Rather, scopes should be kept for their correction and engaging them (juveniles) in various activities, she said.

The prime minister also asked the authorities not to keep such teenagers with normal prisoners in jails.

The Ministry of Social Welfare was instructed to undertake projects in this regard, said the cabinet secretary.

He said there are three juvenile development centres (in Gazipur, Tongi and Jashore), but the PM asked for raising the number and enhancing the facilities further so that they (teenage criminals) could be corrected.