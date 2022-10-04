Trawler carrying Rohingyas to Malaysia capsizes near Teknaf, coast guard rescues 30

A trawler carrying several Rohingyas to Malaysia sank while being smuggled by the sea near Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. Coast Guard rescued 30 Rohingyas who swam ashore.

"The trawler sank in the deep sea off the coast of Harmunia Para area of ​​Teknaf Upazila's Baharchhara Union on Tuesday (4 October) morning. Among those rescued are 2 women and 28 men," said Teknaf Baharchhara Outpost Station Contingent Commander Delwar Hossain.

"After the trawler sank, they kept floating in the sea. At that time, they did not get help from the nearby fishing trawlers. Later, they swam ashore with the help of buoys thrown by the fishermen. Many are still floating in the sea," he added.

Locals informed the coast guard after seeing some Rohingyas swimming from the sea in Harmunia neighborhood of Baharchhara Union of Teknaf on Tuesday morning. Later, coast guard members reached the spot and rescued them.

The coast guard official said that the number of Rohingyas in the trawler has not yet been confirmed. Many others are said to be floating in the sea and have not been rescued.

Contingent Commander Delwar Hossain said that it was not confirmed how many Rohingyas were in the trawler. Rescue operations are underway. There might be loss of life, he added.