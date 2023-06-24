Trawler carrying 28 sacrificial cows sinks in Padma River in Manikganj

An engine-run trawler carrying 28 sacrificial cows capsized in the Padma River due to severe tides in Harirampur upazila of Manikganj on Saturday.

Cattle traders and locals said the trawler carrying 47 sacrificial cows, 24 traders and farmers was heading towards Mograpara of Narayanganj from Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj in the morning.

Suddenly, the trawler was hit by the tide in the river in Sutrokandi area under Kanchanpur union of the Harirampur upazila around 9am, according to the victims.

Fortunately, 19 cattle could swim ashore as the traders cut the ropes before the trawler sank. All the traders also could swim ashore.

Trader Khaleque Miah said he had nine cows and seven of them went missing in the incident.

The trawler with 28 cows capsized in the river, Harirampur Upazila Nirbhai Officer Md Shahriar Rahman said, adding that the bodies of two cows were recovered from the river later.

As per account, 26 cows are still missing, he said, adding that divers of fire service and civil defence were trying to recover those cows.

Imtiaz Mahbub, additional superintendent of police in Manikganj, said the capsized trawler could be traced around a half kilometer away from the bank of the river.

He said the rescue operation was being hampered due to the tide while the trawler was withheld with fishing nets.