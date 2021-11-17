Travelers of Bangladesh to organise ultramarathon at Marine Drive

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 04:33 pm

Travelers of Bangladesh to organise ultramarathon at Marine Drive

The slogan for this year's iteration of the marathon will be “My country, my responsibility”

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 04:33 pm
Travelers of Bangladesh to organise ultramarathon at Marine Drive

Travelers of Bangladesh (TOB) will organise the "Marine Drive Ultra-2021" ultramarathon event at Cox's Bazar's Marine Drive area from 3-4 December. 

The slogan for this year's iteration of the marathon will be "My country, my responsibility", said a press release. 

Both local and foreign participants will take part in ultramarathons of 50 km, 100 km, and 100 miles. TOB expects the number of potential participants in the marathon will be around 300 people.

The route for the marathon will Inani-Shamlapur-Teknaf. The purpose of this ultramarathon is to celebrate the golden jubilee of great independence and popularize sports tourism and branding Bangladesh at the international level, the press release added. 

The Business Stanard will be the media partner of the event.

Besides the regular categories, the event will accommodate the physically disabled, blind, and those suffering from autism.  TOB said that the event will work as an immense confidence builder for the participants, and keep a positive impact on the inclusion and acceptance of persons with disability, autism, and persons who are visually impaired in society, the press release added. 

The is no registration fee for joining the event and the registration process has already started. Interested people can register for the event at -  https://marinedriveultra.run/registration.html

 

Travelers of Bangladesh (TOB) / Marine Drive Ultra-2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records