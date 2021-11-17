Travelers of Bangladesh to organise ultramarathon at Marine Drive

Travelers of Bangladesh (TOB) will organise the "Marine Drive Ultra-2021" ultramarathon event at Cox's Bazar's Marine Drive area from 3-4 December.

The slogan for this year's iteration of the marathon will be "My country, my responsibility", said a press release.

Both local and foreign participants will take part in ultramarathons of 50 km, 100 km, and 100 miles. TOB expects the number of potential participants in the marathon will be around 300 people.

The route for the marathon will Inani-Shamlapur-Teknaf. The purpose of this ultramarathon is to celebrate the golden jubilee of great independence and popularize sports tourism and branding Bangladesh at the international level, the press release added.

The Business Stanard will be the media partner of the event.

Besides the regular categories, the event will accommodate the physically disabled, blind, and those suffering from autism. TOB said that the event will work as an immense confidence builder for the participants, and keep a positive impact on the inclusion and acceptance of persons with disability, autism, and persons who are visually impaired in society, the press release added.

The is no registration fee for joining the event and the registration process has already started. Interested people can register for the event at - https://marinedriveultra.run/registration.html