Traveler traffic through Benapole plummets amid Indian visa restrictions

UNB
10 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 02:43 pm

File photo of Petrapole land port in Benapole/UNB
File photo of Petrapole land port in Benapole/UNB

The movement of travelers through the Benapole immigration checkpost to India has seen a dramatic decline following the Indian High Commission's restrictions on visa issuance for Bangladeshis.

The sharp reduction in traveler numbers has caused significant revenue losses, with the monthly collection dropping to a fraction of its previous levels.

Since the visa restrictions after 5 August, the daily number of travelers crossing through Benapole—a major gateway to India—has dropped from 7,000–8,000 to less than half. This has led to a sharp decline in revenue collection from passport-holding travelers, a sector that previously generated Tk15 crore monthly but now brings in just Tk3 crore.

Benapole Land Port immigration officials estimate that the government earns approximately Tk200 crore annually from passport-carrying travelers entering India. However, the current slowdown has disrupted this revenue stream, dealing a blow to the local economy and trade.

"Passenger numbers have virtually dropped to zero since the Indian High Commission restricted visa issuance," said Imtiaz Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police. "Previously, 7,000 to 8,000 passengers crossed daily, but now that number has drastically decreased."

The restrictions have had an acute impact on travelers seeking medical treatment in India. Benapole is a vital route for many medical patients due to its proximity to Kolkata. Other categories of travelers, including tourists, students, and businesspeople, have nearly disappeared from the checkpost, further exacerbating the crisis.

Passenger Zubair Hossain, who managed to secure a medical visa after a long wait, expressed his frustration: "I'm traveling to India for treatment, but getting a visa has become very difficult. There's no chance of getting a travel visa now, and I don't know if I will get one in the future."

Another traveler, Deepa Rani, noted the stark change at the checkpost: "I expected to see the usual crowds at immigration, but it was almost empty. Our visas are about to expire, and I don't know if we'll be able to get new ones since India has stopped issuing them."

The suspension of business visas has also begun to impact trade operations at Benapole, which is Bangladesh's largest land port. Many traders fear that prolonged restrictions could severely affect import and export activities between the two neighboring countries.

Benapole's strategic location makes it a critical hub for cross-border travel and trade. However, with the current visa restrictions in place, the ripple effects are being felt across multiple sectors, from healthcare to commerce.

