Travel ban lifted in Bandarban's Thanchi after more than 2 months

After more than two months of halt in tourism due to recent incidents surrounding bank robberies in Bandarban, the travel ban has been lifted in Thanchi upazila.

The ban is still imposed in Rowangchhari and Ruma upazilas.

Contacted, Thanchi UNO Mohammad Mamun told The Business Standard that tourists will now be able to visit the spots approved by the local administration from tomorrow (23 June).

According to the Thanchi upazila administration, the decision was taken this morning (22 June) in a meeting with the local law enforcers and those concerned with the tourism sector.

Earlier, four upazilas of Bandarban, including Rowangchhari, Ruma, Thanchi, had come under a travel ban after a series of incidents surrounding bank robbery.

Thanchi tourist guides Simon Tripura and Mong A Sa Marma said all tourist spots were closed for nearly three months. There will be fewer tourists now as it is monsoon season.