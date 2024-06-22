Travel ban lifted in Bandarban's Thanchi after more than 2 months

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 08:47 pm

Related News

Travel ban lifted in Bandarban's Thanchi after more than 2 months

Thanchi UNO says tourists will now be able to visit the spots approved by the local administration from tomorrow (23 June)

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 08:47 pm
Tindu near Thanchi upazila. Photo: TBS
Tindu near Thanchi upazila. Photo: TBS

After more than two months of halt in tourism due to recent incidents surrounding bank robberies in Bandarban, the travel ban has been lifted in Thanchi upazila. 

The ban is still imposed in Rowangchhari and Ruma upazilas.

Contacted, Thanchi UNO Mohammad Mamun told The Business Standard that tourists will now be able to visit the spots approved by the local administration from tomorrow (23 June). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the Thanchi upazila administration, the decision was taken this morning (22 June) in a meeting with the local law enforcers and those concerned with the tourism sector.

Shootout between police, robbers rock Thanchi as Sonali Bank branch come under attack again

Earlier, four upazilas of Bandarban, including Rowangchhari, Ruma, Thanchi, had come under a travel ban after a series of incidents surrounding bank robbery. 

Thanchi tourist guides Simon Tripura and Mong A Sa Marma said all tourist spots were closed for nearly three months. There will be fewer tourists now as it is monsoon season.

Top News

thanchi / Bandarban / travel ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

13h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

1h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

34m | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

1h | Videos
Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

2h | Videos