Travel ban imposed on Matarbari power plant PD Jahanagir

Bangladesh

BSS
24 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Travel ban imposed on Matarbari power plant PD Jahanagir

BSS
24 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:32 pm
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. Photo: BSS
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today (24 October) imposed a travel ban on Project Director of Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Project Jahangir Alam and his wife Nusrat Jahan.    
 
Acting Judge Mohammad Ibrahim Mia of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court issued the order in response to a petition submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
 
ACC assistant director SM Rashedul Hasan filed the petition.
 
In his petition, Rashedul Hasan said Jahangir may leave the country to avoid investigation against him and his wife, making a travel ban on the couple essential.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

travel ban / Matarbari power plant / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos