Travel ban imposed on Matarbari power plant PD Jahanagir

A Dhaka court today (24 October) imposed a travel ban on Project Director of Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Project Jahangir Alam and his wife Nusrat Jahan.



Acting Judge Mohammad Ibrahim Mia of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court issued the order in response to a petition submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



ACC assistant director SM Rashedul Hasan filed the petition.



In his petition, Rashedul Hasan said Jahangir may leave the country to avoid investigation against him and his wife, making a travel ban on the couple essential.

