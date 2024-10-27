Travel ban imposed on ex-MP Ranjit, family members

BSS
27 October, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 08:19 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the order

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. Photo: BSS
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today (27 October) imposed travel ban on former lawmaker of  Jashore-4 constituency Ranjit Kumar Roy, his wife Niyoti Roy and four other family members over graft allegations.

The four family members, who have been barred from making foreign travel are- Ronjit's elder son Rajib Kumar Roy, his wife, younger son Sajib Kumar Roy and his wife.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the order, accepting a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Deputy director Sirajul Haque of the ACC filed the plea, saying the accused are planning to flee the country to evade justice.
 

