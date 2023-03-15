Travel ban imposed on 3 upazilas of Bandarban

Bandarban district administration has banned the travel of domestic and foreign tourists in Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi upazilas of the district until further notice.

The travel ban has been imposed considering the safety of tourists, according to a notification issued by the administration on Wednesday (15 March).

However, the notification mentions that tourists can travel to other upazilas of the district.

Law enforcers have been conducting a joint operation against terrorists in the border areas of Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas of Bandarban and Bilaichhari Barathali union of Rangamati.

In this context, the administration imposed an indefinite travel ban on these two upazilas from 18 October.

Later, Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas were also brought under the travel ban. After extending the period of travel ban several times, the administration removed Rowangchhari, Thanchi and Alikadam upazila from the ban list.

However, the ban on travelling to Ruma upazila remains as before while Rowangchari and Thanchi upazilas have been added to the list.