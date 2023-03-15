Travel ban imposed on 3 upazilas of Bandarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 08:31 pm

Related News

Travel ban imposed on 3 upazilas of Bandarban

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 08:31 pm
Travel ban imposed on 3 upazilas of Bandarban

Bandarban district administration has banned the travel of domestic and foreign tourists in Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi upazilas of the district until further notice.

The travel ban has been imposed considering the safety of tourists, according to a notification issued by the administration on Wednesday (15 March).

However, the notification mentions that tourists can travel to other upazilas of the district.

Law enforcers have been conducting a joint operation against terrorists in the border areas of Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas of Bandarban and Bilaichhari Barathali union of Rangamati.

In this context, the administration imposed an indefinite travel ban on these two upazilas from 18 October.

Later, Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas were also brought under the travel ban. After extending the period of travel ban several times, the administration removed Rowangchhari, Thanchi and Alikadam upazila from the ban list.

However, the ban on travelling to Ruma upazila remains as before while Rowangchari and Thanchi upazilas have been added to the list.

Top News

travel ban / Bandarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

9h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

1h | TBS Entertainment
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

39m | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

2h | TBS Entertainment
Talk to the plants, stay healthy

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

4h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 