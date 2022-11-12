Travel ban extended in three upazilas of Bandarban

The travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists to Bandarban's Rowangchari, Ruma and Thanchi upazilas has been extended till 16 November.

The information was disclosed in a public notice sent to various government offices signed by Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parveen Tibriji on Saturday (12 November).

Due to the joint operation against terrorists in the border area of Ruma and Rowangchari upazilas of Bandarban and the border area of Barathali Union of Bilaichhari upazila of Rangamati, the administration banned travel to Ruma and Rowangchari upazilas for an indefinite period from 18 October citing safety issue.

After that, from 23-30 October, travel to two more upazilas – Thanchi and Alikadam – were also banned.

Among them, after extending the period of travel ban in four upazilas, on 8 November, the administration excluded Alikadam upazila from the travel ban list.