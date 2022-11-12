Travel ban extended in three upazilas of Bandarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 06:44 pm

Related News

Travel ban extended in three upazilas of Bandarban

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 06:44 pm
Travel ban extended in three upazilas of Bandarban

The travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists to Bandarban's Rowangchari, Ruma and Thanchi upazilas has been extended till 16 November.

The information was disclosed in a public notice sent to various government offices signed by Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parveen Tibriji on Saturday (12 November).

Due to the joint operation against terrorists in the border area of Ruma and Rowangchari upazilas of Bandarban and the border area of Barathali Union of Bilaichhari upazila of Rangamati, the administration banned travel to Ruma and Rowangchari upazilas for an indefinite period from 18 October citing safety issue.

After that, from 23-30 October, travel to two more upazilas – Thanchi and Alikadam – were also banned.

Among them, after extending the period of travel ban in four upazilas, on 8 November, the administration excluded Alikadam upazila from the travel ban list.

Top News

Bandarban / travel ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram