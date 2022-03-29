We’ll build Dhaka tube to retain mobility: Quader

Transport

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:29 pm

We’ll build Dhaka tube to retain mobility: Quader

The minister says the proposed subway network will carry 40 lakh people in the capital by 2030

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:29 pm
We’ll build Dhaka tube to retain mobility: Quader

There is no alternative to building an expensive subway network in Dhaka for retaining the city's mobility since it is now impossible to construct any new road, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Referring to the feasibility study, he told a programme on Tuesday that the Dhaka tube would be carrying half of the city's 80 lakh working people by 2030, providing the roads with a respite.

The feasibility study advocates introducing four subway routes on a priority basis by 2030 at a cost of more than $41 billion. The routes, totalling to 105km, are – Jhilmil-Tongi (route O), Gabtoli-Bholabo (route B), Keraniganj-Sonapur (route S) and Jahangirnagar University-Narayanganj (route T).  

The per kilometre cost of the Dhaka tube in the first phase is estimated around $274 million.

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority has appointed Spanish consultant Techica Y Proyectors SA (TYPSA) and Japanese PADECO for the feasibility that will conclude in June this year.

About the final draft of the feasibility, Quader Tuesday said, "Dhaka is an unplanned city as the metropolis ranked 137th by the Economist Intelligence Unit among 140 cities. Besides, Dhaka is the most polluted city in the world. It is a shame for us."

"Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But we have been unable to make the capital liveable. There must be new plans and initiatives such as the subway to make this city liveable again," the minister told the programme.

He said Dhaka transportation sharply contrasts with the development of the country.   

"Buses without fitness carry passengers here. A number of initiatives were taken, but transportation chaos could not be stopped. If the subway is constructed, modern vehicles will join the public transport fleet."

The feasibility report noted the benefits of Dhaka tube including mass rapid transportation, better connectivity among the transportation points, and less pressure on roads.

According to the consultants, at least 238 km of tube network is required to build to bring the entire city under subway transport.

Dhaka south mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh told the programme that there should be a commercial viability study prior to the project undertaking.

"During the route rationalisation, we found that still 40% of the people in Dhaka commute on foot. We also plan for pedestrian-friendly infrastructures. There will be 5-15 feet space for the pedestrians on roads.

"Then why would people take the tube?"

Referring to Tk2.15 per kilometre fixed fare for bus rapid transit, the mayor said people would not take the tube if the fares are high.   

Taposh said the survey report states that land acquisition would not be required for subway construction. But the city corporation owns all the places above and below the ground in Dhaka city. So, the land compensation plus construction risk will have to be paid to the city authorities.

He said there are plans to make Dhaka suburbs in some places with high-rise buildings. If the subway is built 25 metres beneath the surface, the building construction will be hampered.

"These issues must be taken into consideration," Dhaka south mayor noted.

Dhaka north mayor Atiqul Islam said the metropolis should go for subway construction as many developed countries are now shying away from elevated expressway-like gigantic transportation infrastructures on the surface.

 More routes in phases 

In the second phase, there will be four more routes by 2030-2039. It will cost $34,477 million. In the third phase, three more routes are proposed to be built at a cost of $27,025 million.

The proposed routes in the second and third phase are – Route D, Bhawal (Keraniganj) -Thulthulia (East Khilgaon); Route G, Bashundhara RiverView South-Gabtoli; Route J, Hazaribagh-Purbachal North; Route P, Shahkabir Mazar Road-Sadarghat; Route U, Tegharia Bazar-Narayanganj; Route V, Tongi junction-Konabari; Route W, Gabtoli- Jahangirnagar University.

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority said subway construction will adopt a public private partnership model so that it does not weigh on the government budget. The authority claimed it has received several funding proposals for the construction.

Dhaka Subway Project Director Quazi Muhammad Ferdous and Consultant Martin Thomas took part in the presentation, while Standing Committee on. Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Member Rowshan Ara Mannan, Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco Benitez and Bridges Division Secretary Monjur Hossain were also present.

