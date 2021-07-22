Water transports suspended from today
All kinds of passenger vessels remain suspended on inland waterways from today for the next 14 days due to strict lockdown, imposed to control Covid-19 spread in the country.
Water transports including launch, speedboat, trawler, and others will remain closed from 6am Friday to 5 August midnight as per the government gazette notification issued on 13 July.
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) also issued a notification on the same day ordering the suspension.