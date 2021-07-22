Water transports to be suspended from tomorrow
All kinds of passenger vessels will remain suspended on inland waterways for the next 14 days due to strict lockdown, imposed to control Covid-19 spread in the country.
Water transports including launch, speedboat, trawler, and others will remain closed from 6am Friday to 5 August midnight as per the government gazette notification issued on 13 July.
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) also issued a notification on the same day ordering the suspension.