Waterway goods transportation fares hiked by 15-22%

The fares of transportation of goods on waterways in the country have been increased by 15% to 22% in the wake of the recent hike in fuel oil prices.

Lighter ship owners have announced a 22% increase in fares from Kutubdia, Chattogram port outer anchorage and various ghats of the River Karnaphuli to Dhaka, Barisal and Chandpur, and a 15% surge for other local destinations.

The fares for cargo transportation from the outer anchorage to various ghats on the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram have not been increased. A decision will be taken in this regard after observation for one month.

The executive council of the Water Transport Cell, which operates lighter vessels, decided on the new fare at an emergency meeting on Thursday where representatives of the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh, and Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram participated.

"The new fare adjustment will be made for vessels carrying goods at earlier fares from 6 August. Later, if the government lowers the price of fuel, it will be adjusted accordingly," Secretary General of Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association Nurul Haque told The Business Standard.