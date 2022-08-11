Waterway goods transportation fares hiked by 15-22%

Transport

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Waterway goods transportation fares hiked by 15-22%

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:48 pm
Waterway goods transportation fares hiked by 15-22%

The fares of transportation of goods on waterways in the country have been increased by 15% to 22% in the wake of the recent hike in fuel oil prices.

Lighter ship owners have announced a 22% increase in fares from Kutubdia, Chattogram port outer anchorage and various ghats of the River Karnaphuli to Dhaka, Barisal and Chandpur, and a 15% surge for other local destinations.

The fares for cargo transportation from the outer anchorage to various ghats on the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram have not been increased. A decision will be taken in this regard after observation for one month.

The executive council of the Water Transport Cell, which operates lighter vessels, decided on the new fare at an emergency meeting on Thursday where representatives of the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh, and Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram participated.

"The new fare adjustment will be made for vessels carrying goods at earlier fares from 6 August. Later, if the government lowers the price of fuel, it will be adjusted accordingly," Secretary General of Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association Nurul Haque told The Business Standard.

Top News

WTC / water vessels / transport fare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system