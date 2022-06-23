Vessels movement suspended near Padma Bridge on 24-25 June

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has announced the suspension of vessels near the Padma Bridge, marking its inauguration from 6:00pm on 24 June to 6:00pm of 25 June.

Launches and speedboats will not operate on the Padma route from 9:00am to 6:00pm of 25 June, said a notification issued from BIWTA on 19 June.

The vessels involved in the Padma Bridge inauguration programme will be exempt from the suspension.

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream will finally come to a close at 10am on 25 June when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure.

The move will change the fortunes of 19 districts in the south and southwest of the country.

According to the bridge department, more than 2,000 invitations have already been distributed so far.