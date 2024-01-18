From Uttara to Motijheel, metro rail to remain operational till 8pm from 20 Jan

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 04:31 pm

For MRT and Rapid Pass holders, the last train will depart from Motijheel station at 8:40pm.

File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The metro rail service between Uttara and Motijheel will be operational till 8pm starting 20 January.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company issued an officer order in this regard on Thursday.

During peak hours, from 7:10am to 11:30am, a metro train will depart from Uttara station for Motijheel every 10 minutes.

In the off-peak hours, from 11:31am to 4:00pm, a metro train will leave the same station every 12 minutes.

Additionally, during the peak hours from 4:01pm to 8:00pm, a metro train will depart from Uttara station every 10 minutes.

The metro train from Motijheel station will commence operation at 7:30am and continue until 8:00pm with the specified headway.

Metro rail service will remain closed on Friday.

For MRT and Rapid Pass holders, two metro trains will depart from Uttara station with a 10-minute gap, at 7:10am and 7:20am. Both trains will stop at every station.

In case of Motijheel station, four trains will depart from Motijheel station at 8:10pm, 8:20pm, 8:30pm, and 8:40pm for MRT and Rapid Pass holders. These trains will make stops at every station.

Passengers holding Single Journey Tickets purchased before 7:45pm on the day of travel are eligible for travel.

All ticketing offices and ticketing machines will close after 7:45pm.

MRT Passes can be purchased and topped up from 7:15am to 7:45pm at all Metro rail stations.

To obtain an MRT Pass, passengers can collect the registration form from www.dmtcl.gov.bd or any metro rail station, fill it out, and submit it accordingly.

