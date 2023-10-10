Uttara-Agargaon metro rail service to stay closed next Saturday, Sunday

The metro rail service on the Uttara-Agargaon route will be suspended for two days, starting from the next Saturday.

The Uttara-Motijheel route will undergo a system integration test with the Uttara-Agargaon route during this period, said MAN Siddique, the Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL). He made the announcement during a press conference held on Tuesday (10 October).

He also provided an update on the work progress of the Agargaon-Motijheel section, stating that while no official date has been confirmed, it can be unofficially stated that the metro rail route up to Motijheel is anticipated to be open to commuters on 29 October.

The rail service on the Uttara-Motijheel route will commence on a limited scale, operating from 8am to 11am initially, with plans for gradual extension, he added.