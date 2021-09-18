US-Bangla to operate flights to Maldives from November 

Transport

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 04:50 pm

US-Bangla to operate flights to Maldives from November 

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 04:50 pm
US-Bangla to operate flights to Maldives from November 

US-Bangla Airline has decided to operate flights between Bangladesh and Maldives from November. 

As part of an earlier plan, the private airlines will operate four flights a week on Dhaka-Male-Dhaka route from the third week of November. 

It will initially start the flight operation with Boeing 737-800 aircraft having 164 seats. 

Meanwhile, US-Bangla is also set to operate domestic flights on Jashore-Chattogram and Jashore-Cox's Bazar routes from 30 September.

 

