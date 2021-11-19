US-Bangla Airlines starts direct flights on Dhaka-Male route

Transport

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 05:35 pm

US-Bangla Airlines starts direct flights on Dhaka-Male route

US-Bangla Airlines started operating direct flights on Dhaka-Male route from Friday. 

With the inclusion of Male as the 10th international route, the progress of US-Bangla Airlines will be further strengthened, reads a press release.

The flight was officially inaugurated at the Domestic Terminal Building of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on the Dhaka-Male route by cutting a ribbon before the operation of the flight. 

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Md Mahbub Ali was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function. 

Also present as a special guest was High Commissioner of Maldives in Bangladesh HE Shiruzimath Sameer, Civil Aviation Authority-Member (Operations and Planning) Air Cdre Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines.

US-Bangla, one of the country's leading private airlines, will fly from Dhaka to Male every Sunday and Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony of the Dhaka-Male flight was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Civil Aviation Authority of

Bangladesh, officials of different airlines including US-Bangla and representatives of various media outlets.

