Truck strike withdrawn at Baghabari port

Transport

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:02 pm

Representational Photo
Truck drivers who transport fertiliser from the Baghabari port in Sirajganj to the northern areas of the country has called off their strike on the assurance of higher fares.

The decision was taken on Saturday night at a joint meeting of upazila administration, port authorities, truck owners and other individuals and organisations concerned.

The supply of urea fertiliser from Baghabari to 14 buffer warehouses of 16 northern districts was halted from Friday due to the nationwide transport strikes against the fuel price hike.

Shah Md Shamsuzzoha, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Baghabari, said, "A decision has been taken to increase the truck fare by Tk2-3 per bag fertiliser. Fertiliser contractors have also accepted the decision."

Jalal Uddin Molla, president of truck providers' organisation at Baghabari port, said, "The fare has been increased by Tk3 per 50 kg bag of fertiliser for remote districts in the north and Tk2 for nearby districts. The trucks that were already loaded with fertiliser left for destination at night. Fertiliser transportation will start in full swing from the morning."

