Truck owners to continue strike until demand is met

Around 10,000 trucks wait at both sides of the Benapole-Petrapole border checkpoint between India and Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Leaders of the Truck Owners and Workers Federation have vowed to continue the nationwide transport strike until the additional fuel prices are withdrawn or transport fares are increased.

"We will continue the strike until our demand is met," the leaders of the federation said after meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at his residence in the capital's Dhanmondi today.

The home minister reportedly affirmed to them that the decision would be announced after talking to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Additional Secretary General of the Truck Workers-Owners Federation Abdul Motaleb told media that the strike will end only after one of the two demands are met.

He said the transport owners of the country have no intention to continue with the strike if the government can reach a solution through negotiations.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Commuters had a harrowing time on Saturday morning as the indefinite nationwide transport strike protesting the recent price hike of diesel and kerosene prices entered day two.

In Dhaka, most modes of public transports including buses, both intra and inter-city, stayed off the roads adding to the miniseries of the general people.

Besides, vegetable prices in the capital's kitchen markets have seen a hike today due to the ongoing transport strike.