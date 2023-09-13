Trial run on Akhaura-Agartala railway on Thursday

The Bangladesh portion of the Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway track on 13 September 2023. Photo: TBS

A trial run of an empty container train will be conducted on Thursday (14 September) on the newly constructed Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway track.

"Approximately 95% of the project's work has been successfully completed. Tomorrow, a trial train will run on our portion of the track, marking the prelude to the official inauguration," Abu Jafor Mia, project director for the Bangladeshi section of the Akhaura-Agartala Dual Gauge Railway Project, told The Business Standard.

Following the inauguration, both freight and passenger trains will gradually begin operating on this route.

The train will start its journey from Brahmanbaria's Akhaura Railway Station in Bangladesh to the border town of Shibnagar in India.

Earlier, on the Bangladesh section of the Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge, several test runs have been conducted using experimental track cars.

Officials familiar with the matter said the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala railway track, spanning approximately 12.24 kilometres from Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Agartala railway station in India, began in July 2018.

The Bangladesh section of the Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway is 6.78 kilometres while the total length is 12.24 kilometres, BSS reported.

Due to various challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the completion of the project, initially scheduled for one and a half years, has been delayed to over five years, said an official involved with the project.

Although the railway line's construction has concluded, finishing works such as immigration and customs buildings and platform enhancements are still in progress.