Trial run on Akhaura-Agartala railway on Thursday

Transport

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 08:46 pm

Related News

Trial run on Akhaura-Agartala railway on Thursday

Approximately 95% of the project's work has been successfully completed

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 08:46 pm
The Bangladesh portion of the Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway track on 13 September 2023. Photo: TBS
The Bangladesh portion of the Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway track on 13 September 2023. Photo: TBS

A trial run of an empty container train will be conducted on Thursday (14 September) on the newly constructed Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway track.

"Approximately 95% of the project's work has been successfully completed. Tomorrow, a trial train will run on our portion of the track, marking the prelude to the official inauguration," Abu Jafor Mia, project director for the Bangladeshi section of the Akhaura-Agartala Dual Gauge Railway Project, told The Business Standard.

Following the inauguration, both freight and passenger trains will gradually begin operating on this route.

The train will start its journey from Brahmanbaria's Akhaura Railway Station in Bangladesh to the border town of Shibnagar in India.

Earlier, on the Bangladesh section of the Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge, several test runs have been conducted using experimental track cars.

Officials familiar with the matter said the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala railway track, spanning approximately 12.24 kilometres from Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Agartala railway station in India, began in July 2018.

The Bangladesh section of the Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway is 6.78 kilometres while the total length is 12.24 kilometres, BSS reported.

Due to various challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the completion of the project, initially scheduled for one and a half years, has been delayed to over five years, said an official involved with the project.

Although the railway line's construction has concluded, finishing works such as immigration and customs buildings and platform enhancements are still in progress.

Bangladesh / Top News

Railway / Akhaura-Agartala Dual Gauge Rail Line / Bangladesh / trial run

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

2h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

3h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

2h | TBS SPORTS
Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

3h | TBS World