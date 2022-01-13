Transports owners refuse to abide by Cabinet Division instructions on running buses at half capacity

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:34 pm

TBS file photo
Public transports will carry passengers at their full capacity as the owners did not agree with the Cabinet Division instructions that asked to run at half capacity.

The Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association has issued a press release regarding the decision quoting the concerned ministry. 

In the wake of a surge in infections, the Cabinet Division on Monday issued a set of restrictions including the limitation of passengers on public transport. 

An emergency meeting was held at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office on Wednesday to discuss the government's move to make public transport run at half capacity.

In disagreement with the Cabinet Division decision, the transport owners association proposed the government to allow full seating service operation. 

The ministry concerned approved their proposal in an oral message on Thursday, reads the notification issued by the association. 

However, transports will not be able to carry any standing passengers.  

