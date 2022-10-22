Transport strikes in Khulna called off 

The bus, launch and boat strikes in Khulna were withdrawn shortly after the BNP's divisional rally in the city ended.

General Secretary of Khulna Motor Workers' Union Zakir Hossain Biplab said they resumed bus operation as the owners' association, who called the strike on several demands, has asked them to resumed the service.

"The owners' association told us that they have received assurances from the administration that their demand will be met," Zakir added.

Earlier, the Khulna District Bus-Minibus Owners' Association announced the two-day strike starting from 21 October demanding that the movement of all three-wheelers on the highways be stopped.

Mizanur Rahman Mizan, a member of the Executive Committee of Khulna Metropolitan Awami League and a former lawmaker from Khulna-2 constituency, is the president of Khulna District Bus-Mini Bus Owners' Association.

He was called several times on Saturday night to inquire about this, but he did not answer the phone.

Meanwhile, the Khulna branch of Bangladesh Launch Labor Association called off their strike in the city.

The organising secretary of the organisation, Delwar Hossain, had announced the two-day strike on various demands including an increase in fares.

However, the strike was called off with the assurance that the demands would be accepted by 30 October in a meeting between the owners and workers on Friday night.

The movement of launches started in the evening following the decision.

On the other hand, Rupsa Ghat boats and trawlers started carrying passengers.

Shahadat Bepari, general secretary of Rupsa Ghat Majhi Sangh, said that in the evening there was a meeting with the local administration who assured them of increasing the fare.

After we were assured about our demands in the meeting, trawler movement started from Rupsa Ghat in the evening, said Shahadat adding that passenger traffic is now normal.

