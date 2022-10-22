Transport strikes in Khulna called off 

Transport

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 10:49 pm

Related News

Transport strikes in Khulna called off 

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 10:49 pm
Transport strikes in Khulna called off 

The bus, launch and boat strikes in Khulna were withdrawn shortly after the BNP's divisional rally in the city ended. 

General Secretary of Khulna Motor Workers' Union Zakir Hossain Biplab said they resumed bus operation as the owners' association, who called the strike on several demands, has asked them to resumed the service. 

"The owners' association told us that they have received assurances from the administration that their demand will be met," Zakir added.

Earlier, the Khulna District Bus-Minibus Owners' Association announced the two-day strike starting from 21 October demanding that the movement of all three-wheelers on the highways be stopped.

Mizanur Rahman Mizan, a member of the Executive Committee of Khulna Metropolitan Awami League and a former lawmaker from Khulna-2 constituency, is the president of Khulna District Bus-Mini Bus Owners' Association.

He was called several times on Saturday night to inquire about this, but he did not answer the phone.

Meanwhile, the Khulna branch of Bangladesh Launch Labor Association called off their strike in the city.

The organising secretary of the organisation, Delwar Hossain, had announced the two-day strike on various demands including an increase in fares. 

However, the strike was called off with the assurance that the demands would be accepted by 30 October in a meeting between the owners and workers on Friday night.

The movement of launches started in the evening following the decision.

On the other hand, Rupsa Ghat boats and trawlers started carrying passengers. 

Shahadat Bepari, general secretary of Rupsa Ghat Majhi Sangh, said that in the evening there was a meeting with the local administration who assured them of increasing the fare. 

After we were assured about our demands in the meeting, trawler movement started from Rupsa Ghat in the evening, said Shahadat adding that passenger traffic is now normal.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

transport strikers / Khulna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

10h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

7h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

12h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

3h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

3h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

7h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning