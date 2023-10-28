Transport owners to operate buses tomorrow defying BNP hartal

The Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association has decided to operate buses on all routes defying the BNP's nationwide hartal tomorrow (29 October).

Khandkar Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, said, "Buses and minibuses will continue to operate on Dhaka city, suburban, and inter-district routes."

A statement signed by Enayet Ullah mentioned, "An emergency discussion was held with the association's senior officials, Dhaka-based transport companies, route owners' association, and labor leaders regarding the hartal announced by BNP-Jamaat-Shibir, who create chaos in the name of a rally."

They have requested owners of transport associations and companies to maintain normal traffic on all routes tomorrow.

The statement also added, "The transport owners and workers vehemently reject this anti-people strike."

However, Enayet Ullah mentioned that the operation on inter-district routes will be contingent on the availability of passengers.

He said, "Due to lack of security on the streets today, adequate transport services could not be run. There were fears of arson surrounding the BNP rally. Several buses were burnt. Because of this, the owners and workers did not want to take the risk."

The leaders of the association also urged the police administration to enhance security arrangements in key areas of the city to ensure smooth traffic flow on the day of the hartal.