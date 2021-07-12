Trains to resume operation at half capacity from 15 July

Bangladesh Railway will resume operation at half capacity from 15 July amid the surge in Covid-19 infection and deaths.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon said the tickets will be available online from tomorrow.

"But all the ticket counters will remain closed, and trains will carry only half passengers of its capacity", said the minister.

The decision came when the country is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on 21 July.

The government has decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions from 15 July to 22 July.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh today witnessed an overwhelming surge in daily infections of Covid-19 as 13,768 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours until 8am.

This was the first time that the country has reported over 13,000 single day infections, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.