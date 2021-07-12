Trains to resume operation at half capacity from 15 July

Transport

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 07:37 pm

Related News

Trains to resume operation at half capacity from 15 July

Tickets will be available online from tomorrow

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 07:37 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Bangladesh Railway will resume operation at half capacity from 15 July amid the surge in Covid-19 infection and deaths.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon said the tickets will be available online from tomorrow.

"But all the ticket counters will remain closed, and trains will carry only half passengers of its capacity", said the minister. 

The decision came when the country is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on 21 July.

The government has decided to relax the Covid-19 restrictions from 15 July to 22 July.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh today witnessed an overwhelming surge in daily infections of Covid-19 as 13,768 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours until 8am.

This was the first time that the country has reported over 13,000 single day infections, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Bangladesh / Top News

train / Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

23h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

23h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident