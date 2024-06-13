Train services on Bangladesh-India route to be closed for maximum 9 days from tomorrow

The Bangladesh-India Maitree Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express trains will be closed for nine days from tomorrow on the occasion of Eid.

The Bangladesh Railway confirmed that the three inter-country will suspend operations in order to prevent schedule disruption during the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha.

The Maitree Express will remain suspended from 14 June to 22 June, the Bandhan Express from 14 June to 20 June and Mitali Express from 12 June till 21 June.

Meanwhile, all goods trains except container and fuel oil trains, will remain suspended from 12:00am on 14 June until 6:00pm on the second day of Eid.

Also, the number of intercity trains will be reduced during the three days of Eid holidays (day before, the day of Eid and the day after).