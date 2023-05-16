Train service on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Sept: Railway minister

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 02:44 pm

Photo: TBS
Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that the long-awaited train service on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will begin operation this September. 

The construction of the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway line, a significant government priority project, is progressing rapidly, with an impressive 84% completion achieved thus far.

Minister Sujan shared this update during his inspection visit on Tuesday morning (16 May) where he closely monitored the progress of the ongoing work in Cox's Bazar. 

During his visit, Minister Sujan expressed admiration for the exquisite architectural design and scenic beauty of the iconic oyster-shaped railway station being constructed in the district's Jhilongjha union. 

The project is nearing its final stages, and Sujan emphasised that it not only serves as a source of pride for Cox's Bazar but for the entire nation of Bangladesh.

Project Director Mofizur Rahman, responsible for the Dojahari-Cox's Bazar railway project, acknowledged the numerous challenges encountered during the construction phase, including the impact of Covid-19 and the Ukraine-Russia war. 

However, he reassured that these challenges have been successfully overcome, and the necessary materials, including those procured from abroad, are already stocked. 

"Barring any unforeseen major natural calamities, the railway service is on track to be fully operational by September," he said.

The construction of the Cox's Bazar railway, with a total cost of Tk18,034 crore, has been eagerly anticipated. Once operational, this 100km railway journey from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to captivate tourists with its breathtaking natural landscapes and scenic beauty, further strengthening the region's tourism sector.

 

