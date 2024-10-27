Traffic resumes on Kalurghat Bridge after a year

The Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram reopened for traffic today (27 October) after 15 months of repairs, supervised by a team of experts from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), at a cost of Tk43 crore.

Vehicles up to 8 feet in height are now allowed to cross the bridge; however, heavy vehicles like trucks and buses remain prohibited.

Eastern Railway General Manager Md Nazmul Islam said, "The old bridge has been repaired following the recommendations of BUET experts. Heavy vehicles, such as large trucks and buses, are still restricted, and, for now, there will be no tolls for vehicles crossing the bridge. The Land Department will soon issue an open tender for toll collection on the railway-cum-road bridge."

The British government originally constructed the railway bridge in Kalurghat in 1931. In 1962, the single-lane metre-gauge bridge was adapted to allow other vehicles as well. Currently, trains run on the bridge at speeds up to 10 kilometres per hour. The bridge was declared risky in 2001, and since then, it has received temporary repairs to stay functional. Since trains and vehicles share the bridge, vehicles from one direction must wait for the other side to clear, which has caused delays, sometimes impacting emergency transport.

Due to the absence of a new bridge on the Cox's Bazar route, the railway authorities opted to repair the old Kalurghat Bridge. The repair work began on 1 August 2023 and was completed this month.

On September 24, a three-member BUET expert team inspected the repairs, reviewed the progress and quality, and recommended reopening the bridge for traffic.

To strengthen the bridge's piers, nearly 60,000 geo-bags were placed at the base. A pedestrian walkway and road carpeting over the railway track were also included in the new design to ensure smooth, uninterrupted one-way traffic, according to railway officials.

Abu Zafar Mia, chief engineer of Eastern Railway, said, "A visually appealing walkway has been built for pedestrians. Concrete overlay has been added on the bridge deck to prevent water accumulation, which previously damaged the concrete."

Since December last year, trains have started running on the Cox's Bazar route. Currently, three pairs of trains to Cox's Bazar and fuel trains for the Dohazari power plant use the Kalurghat Bridge.

After the renovation of the Kalurghat Bridge and the construction of a new bridge over the Karnaphuli River, there are plans to operate 23 pairs of trains daily on this route. The railway's new working timetable, expected in January, will include additional trains to Cox's Bazar.