Traffic resumes on 'cracked' ramp of MA Mannan Flyover

Transport

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 03:47 pm

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

Vehicular movement on the Kalurghat-bound ramp of MA Mannan Flyover in Chattogram – which remained suspended for several days following a crack on its pillars – resumed Sunday morning.

"This section of the flyover has reopened for light and medium weight vehicles," confirmed CCC Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam to The Business Standard.

"Vehicles over eight feet will not be allowed on this ramp," he added.

Earlier last week, a Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) inspection team visited the spot and concluded that there were no cracks on the pillars of the ramp.

When contacted, Hafizur Rahman, a member of the inspection team and supervising engineer of the Roads and Highways Department, said, "What apparently looks like a crack, is not actually a crack.

"We have thoroughly checked the reported area of the pillar and found nothing as such."

Earlier on 27 October,  officials of the flyover construction company Max International, and consulting firm Design Planning and Consignment (DPM), had termed the crack an "unfinished construction joint" after their inspection.

A photo of the flyover went viral on Facebook on the night of the 25th, apparently showing a crack in it.

Later the Chandgaon Thana police blocked traffic movement heading towards Arakan Road in a bid to avoid any accidents.

CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury remarked that a crack appeared to be on the ramp's pillar after inspecting the flyover the next day.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram flyover / MA Mannan flyover

