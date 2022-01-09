Traffic to remain suspended in Hatirjheel, adjacent areas Monday

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will restrict traffic movement on Hatirjheel and adjacent areas for seven hours from 4:00am Monday owing to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2020.

Commuters have been requested to avoid roads in Hatirjheel and take alternative routes during the restricted period.

Traffic movement will remain suspended on the routes from Bangladesh Army Stadium-Kakoli-Gulshan-2-Gulshan-1 to Hatirjheel as participants will start the marathon from the stadium.

However, traffic will be allowed on these roads soon after the marathon passes through.

DMP's Traffic Division sought commuters' cooperation to maintain traffic discipline during the marathon.

