Traffic horror on Dhaka-M’sing highway likely to prolong as protesters warn of extended blockade

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 06:54 pm

The prolonged road blockade that started yesterday morning (9 November) has caused over 20-kilometre-long traffic congestion on both sides of the highway as of filing this report at 6pm today (10 November)

Traffic halted in Gazipur highway on 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS
Traffic halted in Gazipur highway on 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS

Readymade garment (RMG) workers have continued to block the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for over 30 hours since yesterday demanding the payment of their unpaid wages, creating a tailback of over 20 kilometres.

The unending traffic congestion is likely to be prolonged as the protesting workers of TNZ Apparels Limited have announced to continue the blockade till their arrears are paid, our correspondent reports from the spot

The prolonged road blockade that started yesterday morning (9 November) has caused over 20-kilometre-long traffic congestion on both sides of the highway as of filing this report at 6pm today (10 November).

Meanwhile, authorities of at least 30 RMG factories in the industrial district of Gazipur have announced a holiday amid the ongoing situation, Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Sarwar Alam told The Business Standard.

"Don't trust the owners"

The protesting workers are wary of lifting the blockade, fearing the owners may not fulfill their promise to pay the outstanding dues.

"Members of the army, police and administration earlier talked with factory owners. At the time, the owner assured us to about paying our wages within 7 November. We have extended the deadline for the payment repeatedly, but they failed to pay our arrears," one protester blocking the highway near Maleker Bari area told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

Police Superintendent Sarwar Alam also expressed a lack of confidence in the factory's owners.

"In this situation, how can we tell them [protesters]: withdraw the movement, we will make an arrangement for you! Like the workers, we also do not trust the owners," he told TBS.

"We tried to convince them several times, to come to our office, sit and discuss. But they will not leave the highway," he added.

The police official said that efforts are ongoing to control the situation.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced about 'outsiders' joining the protest with RMG workers. 

"We are trying again. A little while ago, members of the army came. All of us talked with the protesters. Hope it gets resolved. Our senior officials, alongside representatives of the BGMEA and labour department, are working on it," said Sarwar.

Speaking about the delay in payment, he said, "The factory has two owners. One of them is currently abroad. Another one is in the ministry. He has some money in an export-related fund. He is hoping to pay they workers' wages with that money."

