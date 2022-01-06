Traffic in Hatirjheel suspended for 7hrs on Monday

On the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon, the Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will restrict traffic movement in Hatirjheel and its adjacent areas for seven hours from 5am Monday.

DMP has requested city dwellers to take the Moghbazar-Mouchak route from Rainbow Crossing to travel to Gulshan, Banasree, Rampura and Badda instead of Hatirjheel.

In addition, commuters have been suggested to take the Gulshan-Badda Link Road from Rampura U-loop and Islam Tower and avoid Hatirjheel.

Besides, DMP has requested vehicles that used to go through Hatirjheel from Police Plaza to use the road between Police Plaza and Shooting Club via Badda Link Road.

The DMP Traffic Division sought everyone's cooperation to maintain traffic discipline during the marathon.