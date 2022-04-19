Traffic gridlock cripples Dhaka after New Market violence

The city commuters endured untold sufferings on Tuesday due to severe traffic snarls triggered by the clashes between Dhaka college students and traders in the city's New Market area.

Vehicular movement in different parts of the city came to a standstill for hours under the impact of the violence in New Market and adjoining areas.

Many commuters were seen standing under the scorching heat as all roads were clogged with vehicles, many turning off the engines.

Over 30 people including journalists and students were injured on Tuesday as students of Dhaka College locked into a series of renewed clashes with traders of New Market at Nilkhet intersection in the city.

The whole area turned into a battleground after a fresh clash erupted between them around 10am as a sequel to a clash Monday midnight, said witnesses.

The clashes disrupted vehicular movement from Science Lab to Azimpur and created a long tailback on Mirpur Road and adjacent areas.

During a reality check in city's Science Lab, Russel Square, Asadgate, Bijoysarani, Jahangir Gate, Mohakhali, Kakoli, Badda Progoti Sarani, Kakrail, Mouchak, Malibag, this UNB correspondent saw that a chaotic situation was created in these areas forcing many people to walk on foot to reach their destinations.

A couple of ambulances with critical patients were seen stuck up in the jam with relatives pleading for help.

Meanwhile, Joint commissioner (Traffic North) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Abu Saleh Md Raihan, said the pressure of vehicle is also a main reason for traffic jams as many people were heading towards shopping malls.

He also said the impact of the clash between Dhaka College students and traders that halted vehicular movement from New Market area to Nilkhet intersection was the main reason behind today's traffic havoc.

The gridlock turned acute in the afternoon after office hours with thousands leaving work places.