Traffic congestion feared on Airport Road from tomorrow due to underground metro construction

Transport

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 08:43 pm

Related News

Traffic congestion feared on Airport Road from tomorrow due to underground metro construction

Metro rail authorities are set to move utility lines from the airport to Khilkhet area to facilitate the construction of the Mass Rapid Transit Line-1

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 08:43 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Airport Road in the capital is expected to see increased traffic congestion from tomorrow (29 January) due to construction works of the country's first underground metro rail in the area.

Metro rail authorities are set to move utility lines from the airport to Khilkhet area to facilitate the construction of the Mass Rapid Transit Line-1 (MRT Line-1), which might result in traffic congestion on the road, the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) said in a circular today (28 January).

"The transfer of utility lines will start from 10:00pm on Monday in the area of the proposed Underground Metrorail MRT Line-1 project at Airport, Airport Terminal-3 and Khilkhet stations," the circular said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

DMTCL requested commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the country's first-ever underground metro rail on 2 February 2023.

The government initially planned to construct the MRT Line-1, having both underground and elevated facilities, from Airport to Kamalapur and Purbachal to Natun Bazar with an estimated cost of Tk52,561.43 crore by 2026.

However, the project was facing a cost overrun of around Tk2,316 crore or 4.41%, owing to a hefty hike in land acquisition costs, The Business Standard reported in April 2023.

The country's first underground metro rail line – from Airport to Kamalapur with an elevated line from Natun Bazar to Purbachal – will require an additional 39.17 acres of land, leading to a 98% rise in the land acquisition cost from the initial estimate, according to the report.

The increased cost estimation was discussed in the second meeting of the Project Implementation Committee held with the Managing Director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited MAN Siddique in the chair, according to the minutes of the meeting disclosed on 22 March 2023.

Bangladesh / Top News

underground metro rail / Bangaldesh / Traffic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

10h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

39m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos