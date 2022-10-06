Tourist ships resume operating on the Cox's Bazar-Saint Martin sea route

A limited number of tourist ships have resumed operating on Cox's Bazar-Saint Martin sea route.

On Thursday (6 October) around 7:30am, a ship named Karnaphuli Express departed for Saint Martin with 750 passengers from Cox's Bazar Nuniarchhara Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) wharf.

In addition to the rough sea, the movement of tourist ships on the Teknaf-Saint Martin and Saint Martin-Cox's Bazar route was put on halt from 31 March to avoid accidents. Also, another ship named MV Bewan is scheduled to leave Chattogram for St. Martin on Thursday (October 06) night.

"Tourist ship Karnaphuli Express will run a trial on Cox's Bazar to St. Martin route. Permits will also be given to vessels applying in a phased manner depending on the situation," said Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner of Md Mamunur Rashid.

Hosainul Islam Bahadur, manager of Karnaphuli Express, the first ship to depart on this route, said maximum security is being provided to passengers. A team of tourist police is on board.

"Tourism season is ahead. Therefore, as an alternative route, it has been decided to launch ships on St. Martin route from Cox's Bazar and Chattogram," said Sea Cruise Operator Owners Association of Bangladesh President Tofail Ahmad.

Photo: TBS

Tourist Police Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent Chowdhury Mijanuzzaman said that they have taken comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of tourists on the ship.

The team is also engaged in the security of tourists.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists fell ill in the middle of the sea after 3 hours of departure. Some tourists from the ship told over the phone that there is negligence on the part of the ship's authority. Lack of cleanliness and lack of adequate number of ACs have caused hundreds of tourists on board to vomit. No medical measures were taken on board.

A media person from Cox's Bazar who was on the ship said that the sick tourists are lying down. Treatment may be available upon arrival in St. Martin.