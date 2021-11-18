Toll hike for Bangabandhu, Muktarpur bridges takes effect tonight

The toll hike for all vehicles crossing the Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur's Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge will be effective from midnight today.

In this regard, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued a public notification today, keeping the increased tolls in place.

Earlier, on 2 November, a committee of the Bridges Division issued a gazette notification increasing the tolls for the two bridges.

The increase in tolls has created resentment among owners and workers of trucks, covered vans, and freight vehicles.

They announced an indefinite strike demanding the additional tolls and raised fuel prices be slashed.

After four days, the strike was withdrawn following a meeting between Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and leaders of the Bangladesh Truck, Covered Van, Tank Lorry, Prime Mover Owners and Workers Coordination Council.

It was also decided at the meeting that no additional tolls will be levied, President of the Bangladesh Covered-Van Truck Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association, Mokbul Ahmed, told The Business Standard, following the meeting.

With the new rates, the toll for motorcycles crossing the Bangabandhu bridge has been increased to Tk50 from Tk40, light vehicles (cars, jeeps) Tk550 from Tk500, microbuses and pickups (less than 1.5 tons) Tk600 from Tk500, small buses Tk750 from Tk650, large buses Tk1,000 from Tk900, small trucks Tk1,000 from Tk850, medium trucks (5-8 tons) Tk1,250 from Tk1,100, and medium trucks weighing 8-11 tons will now pay a toll fee of Tk1,600, up from Tk1,400.

The toll rate for 3-axle trucks has been proposed at Tk2,000, 4-axle trailers at Tk3,000 and trailers with more than four axles at over Tk3,000.

For trains, the toll rate has been increased to Tk1 crore from Tk50 lakh.

At the Bangladesh-China Friendship bridge in Muktarpur, the toll has been increased to Tk30 from Tk20 for 3-wheeler CNG auto rickshaws, Tk50 from Tk40 for cars, Tk50 from Tk40 for jeeps, microbuses and pick-up vans, Tk150 from Tk100 for small buses, Tk250 from Tk200 for large buses, Tk200 from Tk150 for small trucks, Tk250 from Tk200 for medium trucks (5-8 tons), and Tk600 from Tk500 for medium trucks weighing 8-11 tons.

The toll rate for 3-axle trucks crossing the bridge has been proposed at Tk800, 4-axle trailers at Tk1,000, and trailers with more than four axles at over Tk1,000.