Tk4.82 crore toll collected from Padma Bridge on Friday before Eid

The toll complex of Padma Bridge on Mawa end. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

On the first day of the Eid-ul-Adha holiday, Friday (14 June), 44,033 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge, generating a toll revenue of Tk4.82 crore.

"44,033 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge, resulting in a total revenue of Tk48,217,400 on Friday," said Padma Bridge Manager (Toll), Md Ahmed Ali, today (15 June).

"From the Mawa end, 28,896 vehicles crossed the bridge, collecting a cash toll of Tk27,264,550. Additionally, tolls owed by government institutions amounted to Tk120,350, and tolls collected through the ETC system amounted to Tk1,200," he added.

On the other hand, from the Jazira end, 15,137 vehicles crossed the bridge, with a total revenue of Tk20,819,300, including Tk53,750 owed by government institutions."

Notably, the Eid holiday for government employees started on Friday, following the last working day on Thursday (13 June).

This holiday extends until 18 June.

Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on 17 June, providing a five-day holiday for government employees.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-anticipated Padma Bridge on 25 June 2022. The bridge was opened for traffic the following day.

On the first day of its operation, 51,316 vehicles used the bridge.