Tk11 crore in toll collected on Padma Bridge in three days

The authorities of Padma Bridge collected Tk10,97,9,600 in toll as some 74,222 vehicles crossed the bridge in three days before Eid.

Bangladesh Bridge Authorities unveiled the information on Sunday (10 July).

On Thursday, 22,703 vehicles crossed Padma Bridge contributing more than Tk3.16 crore to the government exchequer.

The authorities collected over Tk4.19 crore in toll from 31,723 vehicles on Friday, which is the highest since its opening to traffic on 26 July.

Also, over Tk2.73 crore was collected in toll the day before Eid (9 July) with 19,796 vehicles having used the bridge on the day.

In the last three days, 44,575 vehicles crossed the bridge from Mawa end and 29,647 vehicles from Zajira end.

