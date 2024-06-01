Thousands suffer as trains hardly stop at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City Station in Gazipur

Built with grand ambitions, Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City Station in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir gathers dust. Despite its modern facilities, a lack of train services leaves it a deserted monument of unrealised potential, frustrating locals. Photo: TBS

Six years after its inauguration with much fanfare, the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City Railway Station in Kaliakair, Gazipur remains a deserted monument to unfulfilled expectations.

The station, envisioned as a key link for passengers travelling between Dhaka and the northern regions of Bangladesh, stands largely unused due to a lack of train services.

Located just a hundred yards west of Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, the station boasts modern amenities like a single platform, a loop line, and an advanced signalling system.

Constructed at a cost of nearly Tk48.6 crore, it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in November 2018. However, a visit to the station reveals a different reality.

Despite its impressive design and facilities, the station is eerily quiet. Trains simply bypass it, leaving passengers and locals frustrated.

Conversations with locals highlight the station's potential to serve 12-15 thousand passengers daily

The garment industry, a major driver of Bangladesh's economy, relies heavily on workers from the northern regions. Many of these workers reside near the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, making Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City Station ideally situated to ease traffic congestion and provide a quicker commute.

"The distance between Chandra (a busy town in Kaliakair) and the station is negligible," says Kabir Hossain, a local businessman. "This station could significantly benefit people if more trains stopped here. We could avoid the highway traffic and reach our destinations faster."

Suman Khan, a student, echoes this sentiment. "The station itself is nice, but there are no trains," he laments. "Regular service here would be a huge advantage for Kaliakair residents."

The occasional flicker of activity at the station only highlights the missed opportunities. The arrival of the Burimari Express trains brought a temporary stir, but it did not allow passengers to disembark or board.

The only train stopping regularly is the Sirajganj Express, catering to a limited number of passengers.

Mahfuz, a factory manager from Sirajganj, echoed the public's sentiment, suggesting short stopovers for intercity trains as a solution.

According to railway sources, 38 trains operate on this route, but only the Sirajganj Express and the now-defunct Tangail Commuter train ever stopped at the station.

Popular intercity trains like the Chitra Express, Padma Express, and Rangpur Express all speed through, leaving the station in their dust. Even local trains ignore the station.

M Khairul Islam, the station master, paints a grim picture of the financial situation. "Only two local trains stop here, and the allocated tickets are just 60 per month," he said. "The station's monthly expenses are around Tk5 lakh, whereas the income is just a few thousand taka."

Khairul believes that stopping more trains could generate revenue exceeding even Joydebpur station.

A union parishad chairman from Kaliakair said, "It's distressing that, after six years, no trains stop at the station named after the Father of the Nation, inaugurated by the prime minister. The station sits empty. We hope authorities will take steps to make trains stop here."

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kawsar Ahmed said, "The Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City railway station is essential for communication but lacks train services from the Northern region. This forces passengers to travel to stations like Kamalapur, Airport, or Joydebpur, worsening traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

"If trains stopped here, it would greatly benefit local residents and workers."

AKM Mozammel Haque, the local MP and Liberation War Affairs minister, said, "Chandra in Gazipur is an important transportation hub. To ease traffic congestion and benefit local residents and workers, it's crucial for all trains to make a stop at this station.

"I hope railway authorities will heed our longstanding request and facilitate this change."